Trump Fuels Even More Anger | The Coffee Klatch for September 13, 2025

Friends,

Today Heather and I take a hard look at political violence in America — not just this week’s heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk but other violence I’ve witnessed, and the nation’s history of violence in politics — and we ask whether there’s something unique to American culture that harbors such deep hatred that people feel compelled to murder others for their political beliefs.

Yesterday, Trump doubled down on blaming what he calls the “radical left” for political violence in the United States. During an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Trump was asked about the presence of radical individuals on both sides of the aisle and how it can be fixed to bring the country together. His response:

“The radicals on the right oftentimes are radical because they don’t want to see crime. They don’t want to see crime. Worried about the border. They’re saying, We don’t want these people coming in. We don’t want you burning our shopping centers. We don’t want you shooting our people in the middle of the street. The radicals on the left are the problem, and they’re vicious and they’re horrible and they’re politically savvy, although they want men and women sports, they want transgender for everyone, they want open borders.”

Instead of helping the country come together, Trump continues to pull us apart.

Share