Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Todd's avatar
Todd
11m

Come November, Trump’s sycophants will be receiving pink slips too.

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John Paladin's avatar
John Paladin
11m

It's long past time for Dems to take action against gerrymandering in areas which are within out power, instead of just standing on the deck of a sinking ship and wondering what to do (taking bribes along the way in every branch of government). Read: gerrymander in blue states. Fight back for Blue.

Gaslighting is when scotus says there is no voter suppression and we don’t need The Voting Rights Act. Vote org.

Environmental Voter Project, Environmental Voter org. Search voting rights. Free Speech For People org.

Reinstate the Fairness Doctrine. Public Citizen, Citizen org. Regulate cable tv, broadcast tv and internet service providers (isp’s) as public utilities. Ban stock trading by members of Congress.

I will never believe a corporation is a person until Texas executes one. Fix Scotus.

The Powell memo. The Heritage Foundation. The Federalist Society. Unitary Executive Theory. The Existentialist Republic.

Leonard Leo is a conservative legal activist. He was the longtime vice president of the Federalist Society and is currently, along with Steven Calabresi, the co-chairman of the organization's board of directors.

Expand the number of Supreme Court Justices to match the number of Circuit Courts, which is 13, plus add to make up for stolen seats on scotus.

Automatic voter registration. Vote org. End the filibuster and gerrymandering. Overturn Buckley and Citizens United. Congress without term limits is too much like a retirement home. Term Limits org . Fix The Court com.

R immigration , r Constitution . Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, CREW, ethics watchdog organization , citizensforethics org . The 100 bumper sticker project. Peel here >

You can't handle the truth!

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