I used to think of presidents as having dignity and stature, and the White House as being the “People’s House” — the essence of simple taste and modest grandeur.

No longer.

In the week after No Kings Day — the largest demonstration in American history — Trump has found new ways to defile and desecrate his office and the nation.

He’s taken a battering ram to the White House, literally as well as figuratively, to create a giant garish gold-leafed ballroom financed by Trump’s favorite billionaires and big corporations.

Meanwhile, he posted an AI-generated video of himself as a bomber pilot defecating on the Americans who demonstrated against him.

He is using the Justice Department to prosecute people who have tried to hold him accountable for his illegal actions. Deploying federal troops in places he calls “Democrat” cities. Illegally shifting taxpayer money out of what he calls “Democrat” programs during the shutdown. And illegally bombing ships off the coast of Latin America.

Trump is degrading his office and himself.

