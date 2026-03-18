Robert Reich

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Joe White's avatar
Joe White
1h

Let me try to reassure Americans that we in Europe can see, quite clearly, that the fraud in the Oval office and his lackies do NOT represent the American people. Not in the war in the Middle East - and it is a war! Or in the illegal persecution by ICE and its concentration camps. The attempt to disenfranchise the female and trans vote and, generally, try to rig upcoming elections…the list goes on. Tdump is disintegrating in front of the whole world. We see it.

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Peter Sayers's avatar
Peter Sayers
1h

My goodness, as an Australian, I am finding this period so hard. I want to support my American friends, many of whom I know are good people, but I am also so ANGRY at Americans for electing this tyrant and thug. It's a real struggle with my inner self and it makes me sad. Still, we (the world) will come through this and see brighter times. I am looking forward to a time when I can cycle along American roads and experience the country I have admired so much from afar, sans Trump and his buffoons. Good luck, everyone. See you on the other side.

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