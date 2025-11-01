TRICK OR TRUMP? | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, November 1, 2025

Friends,

Today, Heather and I are joined by the talented writer and comedian W. Kamau Bell to assess the latest week’s dark saga of Trump et al.

We start with the horrifying reality that 42 million of America’s most vulnerable people — the poor, the very young, the very old, the disabled — will not be receiving nutrition assistance starting today because of …. Why? There are funds to pay them, but Trump and his lapdog Republicans in Congress won’t release them, although they’re happy to keep on paying federal troops and to release tens of billions to the party of Trump’s flamboyant libertarian ally Argentinian President Javier Milei.

Today is also the day that millions of Americans reliant on Obamacare discover that starting January 1, their health care premiums will rise an average of 30 percent, because Trump and his Republicans in Congress refuse to extend Obamacare subsidies. Which is why Democrats are refusing to join Republicans in approving that new budget.

At least King Charles III had the integrity to strip brother Andrew of his royal titles and estates because of Andrew’s apparent entanglements with Jeffrey Epstein. But Trump and his speaker of the House lapdog Michael Johnson are keeping the House in recess and won’t swear in Arizona’s newest member of Congress, Adelita Grijalva — although she won election 39 days ago — out of fear she’ll be the deciding vote to demand release of the Epstein files.

And more.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join the conversation.

