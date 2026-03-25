Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
27m

To Trump--The only honest election is one where he can cheat.

Reply
Share
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
25mEdited

He wouldn't be low enough to use world affairs as leverage with which to influence the stock market, would he?

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture