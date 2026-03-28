Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
1h

A pro democracy movement is a movement against anything that Trump stands for..

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DZK
1hEdited

A thought just occurred to me:

Each state - red states, too, if they can still distinguish what's good for them - should pass a state law that starts out by affirming the state's right to conduct their elections without paramilitary interference by >any< federal agency, without prior approval by the state's legislature and governor. Further, specify that any violation of that law constitutes a felony under state law, and any federal official directing such action will be subject to >immediate< apprehension, arrest, a mandatory long jail sentence, and catastrophic fines up to and including all financial assets, including confiscation of all real property held within the state.

That must be done immediately to discourage any kind of polling place occupation by ICE that this delusional president's administration may contemplate as a result of their collective antisocial personality disorder.

Keep ICE Out of Our Elections Petition: https://civicshout.com/p/keep-ice-out-of-our-elections?utm_source=www.growtheswarm.com&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_campaign=our-votes-not-ice-agents&_bhlid=b48c38ec01f1b78ac8f8f047baf28db891ed3f2e

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