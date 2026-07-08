Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Frank Talk, Jr.'s avatar
Frank Talk, Jr.
2h

Thanks a million for this opportunity, Professor. You are a great asset to our nation and to our world. I hope you can keep up the good work for decades to come.

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Edwina Cormier's avatar
Edwina Cormier
2h

I live in France and can't stay up that late. Will it be possible to see a taped version ?

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