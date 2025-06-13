Robert Reich

Robert Reich

We still have a democracy in America, even though somewhat shredded and tattered. That means we don’t have to submit to a dictatorship. That means we have the right to ask questions and demand answers. We still have the right to raise our voices in protest. Let’s nonviolently resist Donald Trump‘s attempts to destroy our Constitution and way of life.

We need to follow the role model of the 1960s civil rights movement and protest across the country, but always nonviolently. Let’s link our arms together in solidarity.

We will not be occupied. Let’s make good trouble together. Be loud, be safe and make June 14 a banner day for freedom.

“We will be demonstrating against Trump’s decision to turn our army into a domestic army of occupation — into neo-redcoats.” — Robert Reich

Let’s hope lightning cancels the military parade!

