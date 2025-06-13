Friends,

“No Kings” Day tomorrow rightly connects Trump’s rule with George III’s monarchical rule, against which the patriots of 1775 rebelled.

Trump’s attack on immigrants has metastasized into the start of a monarchical police state.

He has deployed over 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to patrol Los Angeles, although the state’s governor and the city’s mayor have said they don’t want them — and even though protests have been largely peaceful.

Judge Charles Breyer of the United States District Court ruled late yesterday that Trump’s “actions were illegal — both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.” (Trump is expected to appeal.)

In an address given at Fort Bragg on Tuesday, Trump falsely claimed that the Los Angeles protesters were part of a “foreign invasion” and that Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass “paid troublemakers, agitators, and insurrectionists [in a] willful attempt to nullify federal law and aid the occupation of the city by criminal invaders.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says he’s prepared to send the National Guard and Reserves into other cities as part of Trump’s effort to, in Hegseth’s words, “secure the homeland.”

Trump has organized a military parade tomorrow in Washington, with tanks rolling down Constitution Avenue and other displays of America’s — and Trump’s — power.

The regime is attacking officials of the United States who stand in its way. Yesterday, California’s Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from a news conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and handcuffed after he began questioning the authenticity of mug shots behind Noem.

People are being abducted off our streets and from their places of work and sent to detention camps without opportunities to contest their arrests. Two-thirds of those taken into custody so far have no criminal records, according to the White House.

Two hundred fifty years ago, on June 14, 1775, Americans created an army to defend ourselves from an alien force intent on suppressing our right to home rule and threatening personal security in our homes and workplaces.

Tomorrow, on June 14, 2025, we will be demonstrating across this country against our wannabe king and his decision to destroy the constitutional rights that Americans fought long and hard to secure. We will protest his deployment of our own armed forces to seize community members, suppress home rule, attack judges, even attack a United States senator.

We will be demonstrating against Trump’s decision to turn our army into a domestic army of occupation — into neo-redcoats.

We will not allow this to happen any more than did our forebears.

But we will not take up arms. This is not a replay of the American Revolution. Donald Trump is not King George III. We still have constitutional rights to speak up, to sound the alarm, and to contest what Trump is doing.

We will do this tomorrow and we will do it peacefully.

Be safe. Be careful. Be strong.

PS: Should you wish to tune into our Saturday Coffee Klatch tomorrow morning, our special guest will be Ezra Levin, co-founder and co-executive director (along with Leah Greenberg) of Indivisible, one of the main groups organizing tomorrow’s actions.

Please also have a look at our latest video (below), and share.

