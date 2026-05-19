Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Rxan Smith's avatar
Rxan Smith
7h

What’s fascinating isn’t just whether Steyer is right or wrong for California.

It’s how both parties increasingly keep offering billionaire-backed “solutions” to problems caused by systems billionaires helped shape in the first place.

At some point Americans need to ask whether we’re voting for structural reform… or just rotating different elite management teams while cost of living, institutional distrust, housing, healthcare, and public frustration keep spiraling.

That’s the conversation I think we’re still avoiding.

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Stefano Salvadori's avatar
Stefano Salvadori
7h

Steyer is also a great advocate and fighter for renewables and new technologies against fossil fuel and oil companies

He is one of a kind! 👏

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