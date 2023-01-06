Today's job and wage numbers show the Fed is winning, big corporations are doing great, and workers are losing ground
That's exactly what the Fed wants, but it's widening inequality — and it's unnecessary
Friends,
Job growth and wages are slowing. Employers added 223,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department reported Friday — lower than the average in recent months.
Average hourly wages rose by 4.6 percent in December, according to today’s report. That’s a slowdown from 4.8 percent in November.
All this is music to the ears of Fed Chair Jerome Powell beca…