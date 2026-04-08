This week's videoOn why California's proposed wealth tax is necessaryRobert ReichApr 08, 202662655114SharePlease share. Share62655114Share
For anyone interested in joining the effort, you can learn more here: https://billionairetaxnow.org/
Higher taxes on rich people and on rich corporations. Tax churches. Americans For Tax Fairness org.
Wealth tax. Higher estate taxes. Close tax loopholes for people and for corporations.
Prohibit stock buybacks by publicly traded companies. End offshore tax avoidance.
Pay off the national debt. Create a national surplus instead of having a national debt.
Reinstate the Fairness Doctrine. I will never believe a corporation is a person until Texas executes one. Fix Scotus.
The Powell memo. Automatic voter registration. End the filibuster and gerrymandering. Overturn Buckley and Citizens United. Congress without term limits is too much like a retirement home. Term Limits org . Fix The Court com.
R immigration , r Constitution ,
trickle down is a golden shower. Change my mind.