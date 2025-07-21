Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
3hEdited

I like this! Maybe next week do the “Goebbels Award” (but I think that would overwhelmingly go to Steven Miller).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
R D Noisemaker's avatar
R D Noisemaker
2h

From which sewer do these people keep emerging? I need a shower now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
64 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture