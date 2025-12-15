Robert Reich

Johan
1h

Ah yes, democracy survives another day…not because of principle, but because even Indiana Republicans finally realized that being bullied by dear leader, and a parade of pizza‑delivery intimidation squads is less appealing than facing their own constituents.

As I argued in The World Ahead 2026, this is the behavioral script of our age: delay as domination, spectacle as distraction, cruelty as normalization. Trump’s “movement” thrives on turning governance into theater, but occasionally the actors forget their lines. Indiana’s vote wasn’t courage so much as exhaustion…a reminder that even in authoritarian decline, cracks appear when the bullying becomes too absurd to sustain.

The irony is rich: America’s democracy now depends on Republicans refusing to be gerrymandered into oblivion by their own leader. Bread‑and‑circuses has officially given way to bread‑and‑fracases.

—Johan

Donald Hodgins
2h

You can't redistrict antisemitism--

Small minded people-- Groups and individuals who have a negative understanding of "themselves" find a degree of pleasure from assailing others they view as inferior to the images projected from their own mirrors. The Jewish "Religion" stands as a universal scapegoat for the moronic attitudes of those who can't compete intellectually with the social standings of a people who only desire peace. If you have it in your mind to do harm to others because of what they have achieved socially--you are the problem that is infecting this country and the world's stability. Where is it written, by attacking those weaker than you, a sense of superiority is derived from the experience. Bullies on the school playground. Do we not punish parents who mistreat their children? Do we not punish companies who subject their employees to inhumane working conditions? Just because they can -- doesn't mean they should. Religion permeates every aspect of our society, why can't we apply the principles embedded in that philosophy to the ways we treat each other. There were once 10 simple rules, which were carved in stone, that directed our path to a universal understanding of peace and brotherhood, do we really need another burning bush to refresh our memories? Perhaps the heat from the cities we set ablaze will suffice. Stupid is as stupid does.

