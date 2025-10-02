Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
5hEdited

Dems must send a simple message. To provide15 million American citizens with health insurance that republicans stole from you and gave it to their friends and billionaires. You want healthcare? turn left, want no healthcare, turn right. It should be that simple. Need to enlighten folks that when other people get sick it impacts us all, at times in devastating ways as (most of us) remember.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 replies
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
5h

The Republicans are claiming foul and insisting the shut down is all Schumer's fault. Since the beginning of this current administration the Democrats have had their hands tied with respect to anything happening in our government. What is about to happen to our healthcare system is an abomination. The ability to finally have the power to engage the President and his children must not be wasted. The people's ability to access proper healthcare is in jeopardy, and this can not be allowed to happen. It's time to put our political food down and make a stand. Toby Keith's hit song, "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," contains the line, "we'll put a boot in your ass—it's the American way." Hold on Mr. Trump I'll get the K-Y.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
259 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture