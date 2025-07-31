Robert Reich

martin morrison
6h

GREETINGS FROM SCOTLAND!!!

I can't tell you how much we all enjoyed your Commander-in-chief's visit to our humble little golf course in the Eastern Atlantic. I can't tell you, because we didn't. The only part we enjoyed was watching the bastard leave.

Listen up, America. We love your music, your movies, your literature, your scientists and much much more. You've had some pretty good Presidents, too. Even the worst of them - not my call to say which - was a saint beside the present imposter. It's a sad day when we get dewy-eyed with nostalgic yearnings for Nixon and GWB. This is how bad it is.

We don't want to lose you. But right now, this is like watching a dear friend descend into madness and it is painful to watch.

6hEdited

Professor Reich: so ... what happens to these veto powers when the orange rapist (inevitably) dies or is removed from office? do they all then apply to his successor? I'm also confused: you mentioned "quietly" but does the orange monkey's arse do ANYTHING "quietly"?

that said, if i was attending university today, i'd go overseas. what would i (or any student) learn that's actually useful whilst at an ameriKKKan university that they haven't already witnessed by watching the spewings coming out of the white house, and from the mouths of the regime?

anyway, all that said, i find this level of overreach to be frightening. the entire country is being dismantled to meet one evil psychopath's desire for revenge on the world. i just hope the rest of the world manages to survive this, but considering how interconnected everything is -- monetary systems, corporate wealth and power, communications, culture -- i am deeply worried. this is yet more nightmare material for me!

