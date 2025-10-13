Friends,

You know Trump Republicans are worried when they slam a planned protest — more than a week before it occurs.

Last Friday, Speaker Mike Johnson described this coming Saturday’s No Kings rally as the “hate-America” rally that would draw “the pro-Hamas wing” and “the antifa people.”

I’m sure these phrases have been distributed to senior Republicans by the White House. They’re all delivering the same lines.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) claims Democrats are refusing to vote to fund the government “to score political points with the terrorist wing of their party, which is set to hold ... a hate-America rally” on Saturday.

So what is the White House worried about? Why are they trying to discredit the rally before it’s even occurred?

Because it’s likely to be even larger than the first No Kings rally — which was the largest demonstration against Trump since his return to the Oval Office.

And it will happen all over America, so it’s likely to generate a huge number of news clips on local television.

Trump’s power depends on maintaining the illusion that he’s all-powerful, and that most Americans (apart from those he and his lapdogs label “pro-Hamas,” “terrorists,” and “antifa”) adore him.

But that illusion is harder to maintain if a significant part of the population of every town and city is on the streets decrying him. The Emperor has no clothes.

Rather than it being a “hate-America” rally, Saturday’s rally is an opportunity for all of us who love America to express our determination that our nation’s ideals not be crushed by the Trump regime.

It’s a chance for us to publicly rededicate ourselves to democracy, the rule of law, equal protection under the law, and our rights to believe what we want, say what we want, and choose our leaders without fear of recrimination.

I urge you to participate. (Here’s where.)

And when you do, please help make it:

1. Peaceful.

The first No Kings rally was overwhelmingly peaceful, which made it hugely effective. This one must be, too.

If you see or hear of any potential violence, please do whatever you can to discourage it. We don’t want to give the regime any excuse to characterize it as violent or to call out the National Guard or active military troops or invoke the Insurrection Act.

Over the weekend, JD Vance said Trump “has not felt he needed to” invoke the Insurrection Act right now,” but he has “not ruled it out.” Vance claimed that crime is “out of control” in major American cities.

2. Fun.

The underlying issue — the usurpation of American democracy by a tyrant — is dead serious. But it’s important that we also use satire, mockery, ridicule, parody, and humor to make our points.

Not only do these drive Trump nuts, but they show that we’re able to stand up to his hatefulness and fear with cheerfulness and wit. And they can make the event fun.

3. Clear.

This is about saving our democracy. It’s not about other issues that we may feel strongly about such as climate change, immigrants’ rights, LGBTQ+ rights, universal health care, Israel’s war in Gaza, or Putin’s war in Ukraine.

All these are important, of course, but the purpose of this demonstration is to show America and the world the extent of our determination to wrest back control of our democracy from an authoritarian regime. Please don’t give Republicans any fuel to characterize it as about anything else.

4. Relevant to the 2026 midterms.

If they’re to have a real-world effect, demonstrations need to be linked to real-world politics. The highest political priority right now is to regain control of Congress.

Saturday presents an opportunity to remind our communities about the importance of the midterm elections of 2026.

We must do what we can to stop Republican states from super-gerrymandering to eke out more Republican seats in the House. And help Democratic states offset any such gerrymanders with additional Democratic seats (hence the importance of voting Yes on California’s Proposition 50).

We have a constitutional right to demonstrate. Trump and his lapdogs haven’t yet been able to take that right away from us. Let’s use it.

Happy Columbus (Indigenous Peoples’) Day.

