Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Johan
2hEdited

Reich is right on the diagnosis. The cap erosion isn’t a bug in the system, it’s a compounding feature of a broader fiscal architecture that consistently socializes risk while privatizing return. The Greenspan Commission didn’t “fail to predict” rising inequality. It made a politically convenient assumption about distributional stability that anyone paying attention knew was already fraying in 1983. That’s not forecasting error. That’s chosen blindness.

The more clarifying frame: Social Security isn’t in crisis because demographics shifted. It’s in crisis because the political economy that was supposed to fund it was quietly disassembled over 40 years, and the same coalition now performing alarm about insolvency is the one that did the disassembling. Johnson’s “entitlement reform” framing is not a policy position. It’s a laundering operation.

Lifting the cap to $400k isn’t a radical intervention. It restores the program to the distributional logic it was designed around. The radical position is the status quo, in which a hedge fund manager pays into Social Security for approximately 90 seconds a year and then lectures retirees about fiscal sustainability.

Johan 🐌

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Mary Ann Dimand
2h

Since 1972 people who want to off Social Security have been talking about the Inevitable Demise of Social Security as if it were tectonic plates, not policy choice, and the public has been shockingly finessed.

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