Friends,

I just watched Biden’s first solo news conference since November 2023. He read the teleprompter well, and the speech he read was appropriately tough on Trump.

Then he turned to questions. He was given a list of reporters to call on.

I wish he either hit it out of the park (which would lay to rest the fears about whether he can beat Trump) or he totally blew it (which would accelerate moves to have him drop out).

But he did neither. His answers were okay. A few of them showcased his deep knowledge of foreign policy.

He made gaffes that will be shown again and again on social media. He said, “I wouldn’t have chosen Trump to be my vice president if I didn’t think she could beat Trump.” (Earlier, in the day, when introducing Vladimir Zelensky, he called him “President Putin.”)

He was shaky and tentative, repeating “Look folks,” and “This is a … well, anyway ….” and “Guess what?”, and “And by the way…”, and “The idea that…”, and “Look…”, and “Anyway…”.

No one will be convinced either way by his news conference.

But it’s vitally important that Democrats now ask one question, and one question only: Does Biden have the best chance of beating Trump, or is there someone else readily available who has a better chance?”

If this is the question, then either Biden or Harris must get the nomination. There’s no one else readily available who has a better chance. If you disagree with me, I’d love to have your thoughts.

Every other question you hear is irrelevant.

Can Biden handle the job of the presidency? Is he the most qualified to run? Does he have a strong message? Will he be able to handle the presidency by the end of his second term, when he’d be 86? How fast is he succumbing to age-related infirmities, including dementia?

None of this matters. What matters is whether he can beat Trump.

Would Kamala Harris be a good president if the job were passed on to her? Will Biden run the clock to avoid pressure to step down? Will Democrats force him out? Will he have another opportunity to show that he can handle the job? Will he show it? Has his staff been hiding his infirmities?

All irrelevant right now. If it’s not Biden, it must be Harris.

At this moment, with the Democratic convention just 39 days away, the only question worth discussing is whether Biden or Harris is the best candidate the Democrats have to beat Trump.

This question is keeping me up at night. Sadly, today’s news conference didn’t help answer it.

What do you think?