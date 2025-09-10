Friends,
Apologies for another post today, but it’s important that all of us renew our condemnation of political violence. The attack today on Charlie Kirk was reprehensible. Such violence must never be allowed in America. We will always have political disagreements — disagreements are the hallmark of a vibrant democracy — but we must disagree peacefully and lawfully. We cannot and must not respond to disagreements violently.
A few gun deaths are worth it to protect our second amendment rights. - Charlie Kirk
Agree. I don’t wish anyone on our political landscape physical harm. I didn’t like his views but he was a son, husband, father and child of our Creator. May he rest in peace.