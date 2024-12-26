Share this postRobert ReichThe year in drawingsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe year in drawingsHope my drawings made 2024 a bit less dismal. Robert ReichDec 26, 2024139Share this postRobert ReichThe year in drawingsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2713ShareFriends,As the difficult year of 2024 draws to a close, my drawings recall some of the high and low points. Hope you enjoy them. Share139Share this postRobert ReichThe year in drawingsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2713Share
Robert, we suffered this year due to this country's political confusion. However, your humor and artistry have given us all a brief respite from the chaos of Trump. We thank you.
Robert, your thoughts, your words & your drawings give us all hope. At times, hope has felt absent but you have the ability to make us think more positively. I’m in the UK & I thank you for your insights. 💚☘️💙