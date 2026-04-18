Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Richard Schoemer's avatar
Richard Schoemer
4h

Look up "Uncle Tom" in the dictionary and see his picture. He and Alito share the same bed.

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
4hEdited

Clarence Thomas, like Stephen Miller are examples of men who truly hate themselves. Then they rose to power and took their hate out on us.

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