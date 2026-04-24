Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
1hEdited

With Bezos there have been so many allegations and investigations into child labor and poor working conditions. High injury rates, surveillance and extreme productivity cause burnout and exhaustion while being pressured to work under unimaginable conditions. Children 16 years old require overtime and overnight shifts. Harvesting in Brazil often involves children under 7 years of age. Indian cotton and 3 rd party sellers report clothing being produced under modern slavery conditions.

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
1h

Crime does pay until you get caught--

Racketeering is the act of operating an illegal business or scheme, to generate profit​s through a continuous pattern of criminal activity​.. Trump's ability to control the stock market in a yo-yo fashion falls directly into this category of criminality. Having occurred in one or even two instances might raise eyebrows but for a President to do this 5 times is a blatant misuse of his authority. Racketeering fits the deeds, and Trump is as guilty as sin. This is why he broadcasts his efforts prior to them being enacted. Since Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term on January 20, 2025, various investigations and financial analyses estimate he has personally profited by at least $1.4 billion. Racketeering on a Presidential scale.

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