The Week Ahead: Who is responsible for political violence?
What links Kyle Rittenhouse, Stephen Bannon, and Paul Gosar: their attempts to avoid accountability
Behind today’s closing argument in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial lies much the same question that lurks behind Stephen Bannon’s expected surrender to federal authorities, also today: when is someone accountable for deadly violence?
Rittenhouse argues that he killed two people in “self-defense.” But self-defense could become an ever-expanding justification for…