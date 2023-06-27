Who needs a civil war? America is already splitting
Republican and Democratic “trifecta” states are barreling in opposite directions at an astounding rate
Friends,
If you want to understand the American political economy today, you need only look at what’s happening in the growing number of “trifecta” states — states where the same party controls the governorships and both chambers of state legislatures.
We don’t need a civil war. We’re already separating into two nations.
As Americans segregate geographica…