Johan
This isn’t patriotism, it’s narcissistic myth-making. Coins, stadiums, ballrooms… Trump isn’t honoring America’s 250th, he’s trying to overwrite its memory with his own image. But legacy isn’t built in marble, it’s built in meaning. And what he’s leaving behind isn’t greatness, it’s grievance.

I’ve been writing about this exact farce: how justice systems and institutions are being hollowed out and repurposed for retribution, not repair. When we treat cruelty as justice and myth as memory, we’re not preserving democracy, we’re embalming it.

If we let vanity eclipse accountability, we’re not just forgetting, we’re complicit.

Let the monument be a ledger, not a shrine. Let it speak truth, not tribute.

—Johan

Once he’s incarcerated the mint can re-engrave the coin with him behind prison bars.

