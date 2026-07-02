Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Harrill's avatar
Linda Harrill
5h

What I do not understand is that the people who elected him are, by and large, without 401 (k) s, since the biggest base of support comes from people without a college degree and, more than likely, without the benefit of a retirement plan. Am I crazy?

Reply
Share
28 replies
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
5h

Maybe this is what happens when Trump craps all over America's greatness, you know things like the #CivilRightsAct signed 62 years ago today and #TheNewDeal.

It's now increasingly clear that for all but the top 1%, what Trump and the Project 2025 billionaires behind him are subjecting us to is

#TheRawDeal

Reply
Share
121 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture