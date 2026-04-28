King Charles Visits America's Mad King
We don't need a king, but the British love their royals
Friends,
As much as he’d love to be, Trump is not king of America. Which makes Charles III’s visit here a bit odd. It’s billed as a state visit but Charles isn’t a head of state; his function is purely symbolic.
Most Americans disapprove of Trump but there’s something special about the relationship between the Brits and their Royal Family. For it is in fact their royal family – not just an archaic symbol of what remains of the British Empire but a living, breathing, soap-opera of a family that in the minds of many Brits represents modern-day Britain.
To those who say it’s bizarre for one of the world’s major democracies of the twenty-first century to cling to the fiction of royalty — and it is indeed a fiction because Charles III has no tangible political power — I say this: It’s a relatively harmless fiction, and one that arguably meets the needs of people to gossip about, project upon, and vicariously live the lives of a storybook family that tries to be of service of their nation.
Here in America — at least before Trump — some of us romanticized our presidents and their families. Remember Camelot?
But because our presidents also run the executive branch of our government, the two roles – the projected glamor and the political reality – have often gotten confused, leaving us disappointed on both grounds.
After Camelot came Lyndon Johnson who pulled up dogs by their ears. And then, eventually, Donald (“Grab ‘em by the pussy. You can do anything”) Trump. You can’t get any further from a romanticized Camelot.
Britain’s government may seem drab and boring but is at least free to do its drab and boring best.
Here, we demand that our presidents and their spouses throw formal balls (Trump is trying to build the biggest ballroom anywhere) and state dinners, decorate the White House like a castle, appear in person at every major national anniversary or memorial or funeral, and always symbolize the nation.
I’m certainly not suggesting America should have a royal family. Count me in the “No Kings” camp.
It’s just that Britain’s infatuation with its own royalty may have some social utility there that we Yanks don’t fully understand. Keeping the trappings of royalty separate from the daily slog of governing makes some sense.
It's rather odd--
Every time this country begins to unravel the Epstein files some major catastrophe rears its ugly head and distracts our intention from its true purpose. Is this by some sick design or merely an absurd coincidence? Either way you approach the issue Donald Trump is deathly afraid of what his involvement with Jeffery Epstein will reveal. As it stands, our current President is an emotionally disturbed man who has spent his entire life crawling through the gutters of our country. The violence that seems to shadow Mr. Trump is of his own making--evil begets more evil--and that's why bad things will always follow a man who has no soul.
I would like to disagree with the statement that Brits are infatuated with their Royal Family. As a staunch republican (in the British sense of the word) I am totally against the royal family and recent polls have shown that I am now in the majority. Maintaining the royal family at significant cost to the British taxpayer, despite their own vast, unearned wealth, and the fact that we still have dukes, earls and other so called aristocracy, merely maintains the ridiculous fallacy that some people are born better than others simply because hundreds of years ago their ancestors were in the right place at the right time (and probably were more brutal) than most of the rest of the population. Sadly, it would appear that in America, you have your own 'aristocracy' - people of vast, often not really earned wealth who can therefore buy political influence. It is high time that we did away with our monarchy and all aristocratic titles and that America (and the UK) brought in some effective rules to limit personal wealth and absolutely definitely to prevent the buying of influence.