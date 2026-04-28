Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
2h

It's rather odd--

Every time this country begins to unravel the Epstein files some major catastrophe rears its ugly head and distracts our intention from its true purpose. Is this by some sick design or merely an absurd coincidence? Either way you approach the issue Donald Trump is deathly afraid of what his involvement with Jeffery Epstein will reveal. As it stands, our current President is an emotionally disturbed man who has spent his entire life crawling through the gutters of our country. The violence that seems to shadow Mr. Trump is of his own making--evil begets more evil--and that's why bad things will always follow a man who has no soul.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Seonaid's avatar
Seonaid
2h

I would like to disagree with the statement that Brits are infatuated with their Royal Family. As a staunch republican (in the British sense of the word) I am totally against the royal family and recent polls have shown that I am now in the majority. Maintaining the royal family at significant cost to the British taxpayer, despite their own vast, unearned wealth, and the fact that we still have dukes, earls and other so called aristocracy, merely maintains the ridiculous fallacy that some people are born better than others simply because hundreds of years ago their ancestors were in the right place at the right time (and probably were more brutal) than most of the rest of the population. Sadly, it would appear that in America, you have your own 'aristocracy' - people of vast, often not really earned wealth who can therefore buy political influence. It is high time that we did away with our monarchy and all aristocratic titles and that America (and the UK) brought in some effective rules to limit personal wealth and absolutely definitely to prevent the buying of influence.

Reply
Share
7 replies
102 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture