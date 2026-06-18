The Truth About Trump's Iran Deal
It's a total failure
Friends,
From what has been reported today about the deal between the Trump regime and Iran, only one conclusion can be drawn: Compared to where America and the Middle East were when Trump began this war on February 28, it’s a terrible defeat.
See:
Project 2026 If Brazil and Hungary can do it, so can we!
Win the Senate and House, Impeach and Prosecute.
ORGANIZE ORGANIZE ORGANIZE!!!!!
ORGANIZE OVER THE COMMON GOOD DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM. JUST READ THE PLATFORM BULLET POINTS. ORGANIZE!!!!
ALLEGIANCE TO OUR PLATFORM AND THE CANDIDATE THAT PROMOTES OUR PLATFORM!
GOOGLE YOUR STATES DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM TO READ IT!
MAKE AMERICA GRATEFUL AGAIN!
The Democratic Platform IS the Preamble to Our Constitution
The Preamble
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
The Democratic Party should be the party of Interdependent voters..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gp5JCrSXkJY
Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth (Official Audio) Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth 1967
I truly like Robert Reich’s work and tireless efforts to improve our nation but I disagree in part with what he is saying. It is true that the world and USA was in much better position before February 28 but Mr. Reich failed to acknowledge that the main reason for the war really wasn’t stopping Iran from producing a nuclear but to allow Israel’s efforts to conquer Iran and further expand the Zionist agenda throughout the Middle East!!!