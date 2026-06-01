Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Ian's avatar
Ian
1hEdited

Imagine the horror of those who fought to break away from a King were they to see, 250 years later, the nation's absurd obsession with this spray-tanned anti-American freedom-hating fake billionaire.

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
1hEdited

With Trump at the helm, it may be our last. He can use the effects of the nuclear blasts gifted from the Iranian government to blow out the candles on his cake. The same decadent pastry he has tried to feed to our people. Move over Marie--Donnie now has the ball.

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