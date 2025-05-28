Robert Reich

Solitaire Miles
5h

My Cousin has a disabled child in a wheel chair with Down's Syndrome. He is on Medicare and Medicaid and he cannot work. She works full time at Wal Mart and still get's Medicaid because Wal Mart doesn't pay her enough to get her over the poverty line, so while she is working forty hours a week she is still eligible for Medicaid. Her wages are very low and the Robber Barons of this country will not pay people a living wage. Neither she nor her son will be able to work any more and I think that the Republicans will be surprised to find out that very few people are taking advantage of Medicaid. My best friend is recovering from Lung Surgery. He had Lung Cancer and is 60. He had a restaurant in LA for thirty years and just went bankrupt and lost his business to pay his hospital bills, EVEN THOUGH HE HAS HEALTH INSURANCE. He lost his business. Now he is unemployed and I am sending him bags of groceries every week to keep him alive. Republicans are living in a fantasy land. HARD WORKING PEOPLE still can't afford health care.

Megan Rothery
6h

Use this spreadsheet as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to your own reps, as well as those in other states on a specific committee important to a topic you’re sharing. Use your voice and make some “good trouble.”

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit?usp=drivesdk

