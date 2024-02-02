The truth about the economy
The one remaining problem can’t be dealt with through higher interest rates. It needs vigorous antitrust enforcement.
Friends,
It’s the economy, stupid. Thus spoke my friend James Carville, one of Bill Clinton’s campaign managers, in 1992. He was correct then, and he’s been right ever since.
Today, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. economy added 353,000 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate remains at 3.7 percent. The BLS also…