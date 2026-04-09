Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Ian
1hEdited

As with all of the others, we will watch another soul-crushing display of someone selling out any shred of honor and dignity as she follows the orders of and protects a convicted rapist and rich pedophiles while destroying many of the very protections that have protected her throughout her life.

Hell is empty...

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Whereabouts Unknown
1h

The Pessimist says: “Things can’t get any worse.”

The Optimist says: “Oh yes they can!”

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