The Trumping of America | The Coffee Klatch for August 2, 2025

Friends,

Today, Heather and I look at how Trump has moved almost all law and policy into personal deal-making — whether it’s what tariff rate (that is, import tax) is to apply to which country, which corporations will be exempted from import taxes, which universities have to do what to satisfy him, which law firms have to do what to avoid his penalties, which media corporations have to genuflect in which ways to gain his approval or avoid his wrath, and so on.

It’s a form of government completely foreign to the United States until now and that is based on Trump’s personal whims, his vindictiveness, and payoffs made to him. Call it, well, fascism.