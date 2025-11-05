Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Keith Olson
31m

Here is proof that Trump is in full panic mode.

From HCR: Marc Caputo, Stef W. Kight, and Stephen Neukam, from AXIOS, got this from a Trusted Trump advisor.

If the Senate Republicans do not use the nuclear option to override the filibuster, Trump “Will make their lives a living hell. He will call them at three o’clock in the morning. He will blow them up in their districts. He will call them un-American. He will call them old creatures of a dying institution. Believe you me, he’s going to make their lives just hell.”

Their maniacal Frankenstein cult leader, that the Republicans created, is telling them, loud and clear, he will turn on anyone who doesn’t do what he wants. The lesson here is, never give a criminal power over the people. “As you sow, so shall you reap”

Ian
28mEdited

What a perfect post given last night. In order to continue our fight back to that morally sustainable path, I think we must now prepare for an all-out PR assault and flood of political obstacles to Mamdani and every other progressive the scale of which we have not seen since AOC. The messages sent by the results yesterday, similar to AOC's win and Occupy's rapid expansion, are too dangerous to the billionaires and power brokers that control this country. They cannot allow us to take in the lessons that 1) everyone matters, not just the rich and those who move money around for a living and those who decide which politicians get to move forward, and 2) it is possible for everyday people to face down the enemies of decency with all of their funds and power, and still win. These are way too dangerous to the status quo, so we must remember not to lose focus, to build on these victories, and to not get caught up in whatever wild scandals or marketing nonsense the right and the pretend-left come up with to try to distract us. I expect they will do everything they can to impede their success, because unlike most of the people anointed by their investments and media propaganda, their success will mean our success.

The evils we are trying to fight are so relentless and so shameless because they are so fragile, and they know it.

