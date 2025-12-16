Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Olson's avatar
Keith Olson
36m

Trump said this about Rob Reiner. “He was a deranged person. Trump Derangement Syndrome. I was not a fan. I thought he was very bad for our country.”

Seriously folks, why is this heartless man sitting in the White House? Trump is a great example of everything you shouldn’t want to be!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
33mEdited

I just can’t do this man. I can’t watch America normalize the unthinkable while the rest of the world looks on like, “we warned you.”

Because the catastrophe isn’t just Trump. It’s the way each outrage has to get louder to feel real, until cruelty becomes policy and policy becomes habit.

If you and Dr Richardson take questions on the 27th: how do we stay focused on the institutional damage when the distraction machine is built to exhaust us daily? www.xplisset.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture