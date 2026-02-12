Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
2h

"You got a real nice network here. Be a shame if something happened to it."

That sums up Trump's attitude toward everything.

Reply
Share
15 replies
J Cheng's avatar
J Cheng
1h

I'm ready to vomit. The Orange Mar-a-Liar is stealing our money, making lucrative deals for himself, and leaving us in the dust. Pretty soon he will claim he owns the dust too.

Reply
Share
9 replies
226 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture