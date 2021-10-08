The three biggest and least accountable power centers in America
The Supreme Court, the Fed, and Big Tech increasingly shape our lives but are less and less answerable to us
Every morning this week I’ve opened up the news and read stories about the Supreme Court (whose term began Monday), the Fed (and whether it will start responding to inflation by raising interest rates), and Facebook (which a whistle-blower claimed intentionally seeks to enrage and divide Americans in order to generate engagement and ad revenue).
The comm…