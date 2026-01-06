Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Keith Olson
4h

You are correct that even if We The People take our country back from these home grown idiots it will take a long time to recover. Thank you Professor

Everyone please read Heather Cox Richardson’s Substack. It is an excellent capture of the GOPs plan to govern America and how Trump has been able to sidestep the law for years.

The Republican Party is at the root of all of this.

Donald Hodgins
4h

Fraud---and Trump--

All I hear coming from the Republican's camp, as of late, is how corrupt our government is and how infested our agencies have become with one form of fraud or another. Fraud, if it is so rampant please give me an example of where these illegality lies. Show me an example of how billions of taxpayer's dollars are being wasted. If you can produce even one instance of Fraud that would attract the eye of an investigator, I would ask you why don't you fix the problem instead of trashing an entire department. Republicans are using fraud as an excuse to crush the effectiveness of our current form of government. To what purpose you might ask? To promote the wet dreams of a sociopath hell bent on creating a nightmare no sane mind could possibly imagine. Willard has come home to terrorize the masses by using our military as his personal big "Ben." Lies are all I've heard emanating from Trump's camp because the truth would destroy him. Make America Great Again--that will be possible once Trump's solipsistic lunacy has left this plane. I've watched our President's cabinet time and time again give credence to his delusions without offering an ounce of legitimacy to his office. In ancient times it wasn't uncommon when a ruler died that all of his close subjects and support staff would be entombed with his remains. I think it would be prudent to bring back a bit of the past when the appropriate time presents itself.

