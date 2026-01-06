This is the Real Danger Posed by Trump
A direct line connects Trump’s attempted coup five years ago with his incursion into Venezuela last weekend — and his current threats to Colombia, Cuba, and Greenland.
Friends,
Trump’s domestic and foreign policies — ranging from his attempted coup against the United States five years ago, to his incursion into Venezuela last weekend, to his current threats against Cuba, Colombia, and Greenland — undermine domestic and international law. But that’s not all.
They threaten what we mean by civilization.
The moral purpose of civilized society is to prevent the stronger from attacking and exploiting the weaker. Otherwise, we’d be permanently immersed in a brutish war in which only the fittest and most powerful could survive.
This principle lies at the center of America’s founding documents: the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. It’s also the core of the post- World War II international order championed by the United States, including the UN Charter — emphasizing multilateralism, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.
But it’s a fragile principle, easily violated by those who would exploit their power. Maintaining the principle requires that the powerful have enough integrity to abstain from seeking short-term wins, and that the rest of us hold them accountable if they don’t.
Every time people or corporations or countries that are richer and more powerful attack and exploit those that are not, the fabric of civilization frays. If such aggression is not contained, the fabric unravels. If not stopped, the world can descend into chaos and war. It has happened before.
We now inhabit a society and world grown vastly more unequal. Political and economic power are more concentrated than ever before. This invites the powerful to exploit the weaker because the powerful feel omnipotent.
The wealth of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, Charles Koch, and a handful of others is almost beyond comprehension. The influence of Big Tech, Big Oil, and the largest aerospace and defense corporations extends over much of the globe. AI is likely to centralize wealth and power even more. The destructive power of the United States, China, and Russia is unmatched in human history.
Trump — enabled by cowardly congressional Republicans and a pliant majority on the Supreme Court — has turned the U.S. presidency into the most powerful and unaccountable agent of American government in history.
Put it all together and you see the threat.
A direct line connects Trump’s attempted coup five years ago to his capture of Nicolas Maduro last weekend. Both were lawless. Both were premised on the hubris of omnipotence.
That same line extends to Trump’s current threats against Cuba, Colombia, and Greenland.
You see much the same in Putin’s war on Ukraine. In Xi’s threats against Taiwan. In global depredation and monopolization by Big Tech and Big Oil. In Russian, Chinese, and American oligarchs who have fused public power with their personal wealth.
But unfettered might does not make right. It makes for instability, upheaval, and war.
History shows that laws and norms designed to constrain the powerful also protect them. Without such constraints, their insatiable demands for more power and wealth eventually bring them down — along with their corporations, nations, or empires. And threaten world war.
Trump’s blatant lawlessness will haunt America and the world — and civilization — for years to come.
You are correct that even if We The People take our country back from these home grown idiots it will take a long time to recover. Thank you Professor
Everyone please read Heather Cox Richardson’s Substack. It is an excellent capture of the GOPs plan to govern America and how Trump has been able to sidestep the law for years.
The Republican Party is at the root of all of this.
Fraud---and Trump--
All I hear coming from the Republican's camp, as of late, is how corrupt our government is and how infested our agencies have become with one form of fraud or another. Fraud, if it is so rampant please give me an example of where these illegality lies. Show me an example of how billions of taxpayer's dollars are being wasted. If you can produce even one instance of Fraud that would attract the eye of an investigator, I would ask you why don't you fix the problem instead of trashing an entire department. Republicans are using fraud as an excuse to crush the effectiveness of our current form of government. To what purpose you might ask? To promote the wet dreams of a sociopath hell bent on creating a nightmare no sane mind could possibly imagine. Willard has come home to terrorize the masses by using our military as his personal big "Ben." Lies are all I've heard emanating from Trump's camp because the truth would destroy him. Make America Great Again--that will be possible once Trump's solipsistic lunacy has left this plane. I've watched our President's cabinet time and time again give credence to his delusions without offering an ounce of legitimacy to his office. In ancient times it wasn't uncommon when a ruler died that all of his close subjects and support staff would be entombed with his remains. I think it would be prudent to bring back a bit of the past when the appropriate time presents itself.