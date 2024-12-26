Friends,

This week may a good one in which to take a look at the larger system, and understand how it’s really organized — and for whom.

Start with the ten biggest myths about our economy. These myths limit our thinking. They make it almost impossible to conceive of a different system — which is exactly the point. As long as we cling to these ten myths, we see the fundamental choice as between government or market, capitalism or socialism (or communism).

We don’t see how soaring inequality is perverting our system. We don’t see how it has contributed to corruption, bribery, and … Trump.

In reality, the choice is between a system that works for the many or one that works for the few — a choice between democracy and oligarchy.

Please take some time this week between Christmas-Hanukkah and the New Year, and examine the big picture.

And thanks for being a member of this community.

RR

