User's avatar
dameemstr@icloud.com's avatar
dameemstr@icloud.com
2h

I went to PT yesterday, and found out it was my young

therapist’s last day! Her husband was deployed to fight a war that has not been okayed by CONGRESS!

If the SCOTUS has really reined in trump in…..why isn’t he in prison?

trump has been above the law, since he sexually abused his neighbor’s daughter at age 15!

I followed his crime since then….he was uncontrollable then, he is uncontrollable now!

Stop the flow of $$ to our Congress, or nothing will change!

bonita austin's avatar
bonita austin
2h

Well - it looks as though the Supreme court has FINALLY had enough and taken a stand (that I like). trump is not a king and will never be. he is like a child that needs reigning in and made to stand in the corner (for about 3 years and 10 months). I never thought that Roberts would come around to the following the rules of the country. What comes next?

