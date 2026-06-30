Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Susan Benton's avatar
Susan Benton
4h

I agree Bob. I studied the Constitution in an

undergraduate class and again in law school.

The Framers of the Constitution were most concerned with limiting the powers of a president. The “unitary executive” nonsense

is completely made up and is the exact opposite of what our very carefully crafted Constitution says about presidential power.

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Tina's avatar
Tina
4h

Someone needs to sue the Supreme Court! If only......

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