The Supreme Court's supreme error
The framers did not seek a "unified executive." To the contrary, they sought to avoid an all-powerful executive.
Friends,
Today’s Supreme Court decision ending the independence of independent regulatory agencies, and directly overruling a court precedent, was justified by a pernicious idea advocated by the conservative Supreme Court majority — that the framers of the Constitution envisioned a so-called “unified executive.” In fact, the framers central focus was to prevent a United States president from becoming too powerful — like the king they were displacing — so they could not have sought a strong, centralized executive branch. Please see below.
I agree Bob. I studied the Constitution in an
undergraduate class and again in law school.
The Framers of the Constitution were most concerned with limiting the powers of a president. The “unitary executive” nonsense
is completely made up and is the exact opposite of what our very carefully crafted Constitution says about presidential power.
Someone needs to sue the Supreme Court! If only......