Donald Hodgins
6h

How does Trump make you feel?

Currently I find myself in a bottomless pit of emotions. Where does one begin? I think what is most bothersome to me lies in the unbridled feeling of helplessness which has enveloped me like a shroud for some time. Depression and uncertainty could be new brands of breakfast cereal the Trump administration might develop to force feed us on a daily basis. Fear is a common result of the folly we see unfolding in Washington, followed closely by a decent dose of chaos generated by a cabinet of fools who wear Sketchers because the task of tying their own shoes exceeds their understanding. Then there is anger--This emotion is a real problem for most. How in Hell did we ever allow the mess we find ourselves in to ever come to fruition? My BP is like the mushroom cloud seen after a detonation, as the smoke billows ever skyward. I feel like someone threw our existence in a blender and hit puree.

6h

Let’s hope the back stabbing and pandemonium quickens their demise. We need to win big and witness their accountability. It will be therapeutic.

