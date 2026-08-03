Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
5h

There needs to be a focus on the trillionaire stench of Musk, pinpointing every single race that he hopes to affect. If anybody finds out what organization will be cataloging these races, let's make a point of always mentioning their name here going forward. Who's with me on this?

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
5h

Brilliant.

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