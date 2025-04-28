Robert Reich

Keith Olson
If you had any doubts about who is running the country. Ron Filipkowski of Meidastouch reported this beauty.

From Don Jr.: Trump megadonor Omeed Malik, and Trump’s Special Envoy to Russia Steve Witkoff’s sons Zach and Alex just launched an invite-only club with an initial fee of $500,000 to join. Politico reported that the club is called the “Executive Branch” and will be located in Georgetown: “Their goal is to create the highest-end private club that Washington has ever had, and cater to the business and tech moguls who are looking to nurture their relationships with the Trump admin.”

My Editorial Addition: In Trump’s America, If you ain’t rich, you ain’t.

Michael Roseman
Democracy: Use it or lose it.

This is the simple thing. Trump and his minions are actively planning to destroy everything, every democratic institution our country has slowly and painfully built up over our entire history. They cannot create a fascist state without the total replacement of our freedoms, our Constitution and our democracy. If we don’t rise up to oppose them, we will lose everything. If we do stand up and fight back, they will fall into the dust.

“Trump wants total power, even at the cost of our democracy and economy.

