richard winkler
4h

And Trump is right in the middle of it of course, and he is president. He is also a despicable loser who filed for bankruptcy six times, and he is also a convicted, criminal felon. And the Republican Party is just fine with him. This country is sick.

5 replies
GrrlScientist
4h

Professor Reich: you said:

[quote]It’s an economy that bears almost no resemblance to that of mid-20th-century America. The most valuable companies in this new economy have few workers because they don’t make stuff. They design it. They create ideas. They sell concepts. They move money.[/quote]

seriously? it appears to me that the Epstein Class (excellent term, by the way) mostly STEALS other peoples' ideas and monetizes them and gets rich by crushing any and all competition. but maybe it is i who is out of touch with reality?

anyway, it surprises me that Epstein Class members such as Peter Thiel are enemies of democracy (and freedom), that they apparently think We The People don't deserve or NEED freedom and democracy, even as they invest their obscene levels of wealth into THEMSELVES and into their own freedom and choice.

when will We The People rise up and reclaim what was and is rightfully ours?

19 replies
