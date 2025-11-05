Friends,

It’s a blowout.

Mamdani takes New York by storm, with over 50 percent of the vote — despite a torrent of corporate money for Cuomo, who got just 41.6 percent.

In Virginia, Spanberger gets 57.1 percent (to the Republican, 42.7 percent). And Democrats secure a significantly larger majority in the House of Delegates. Practically every county in Virginia moved to the left. In New Jersey, Sherril gets 56 percent (to the Republican, 43.4 percent). In California, Prop 50 passes.

The point is that Americans are speaking up — loudly and clearly.

The sleeping giant of America is up and roaring.

On October 18, over 7 million of us demonstrated against tyranny. Today, we stood up for democracy.

Will today make Trump and his Republican sycophants even more determined to hold on to power in next year’s midterms at any cost? Or will they see the writing on the wall and moderate their assault on democracy and the rule of law? I hope for the latter. I fear the former.

But for now let us all celebrate this extraordinary day.

Be well. Be strong. Hug your loved ones. We will prevail.

