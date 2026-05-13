Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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LJK 778's avatar
LJK 778
18m

Of course he will be on bended knee. I believe that's why he was picked.

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
12m

Knowing Trump, interest rates will be below 3% in no time. Another puppet..

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