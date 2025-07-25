Robert Reich

Keith Olson
2h

After Trump signed his Beautiful Billionaire bill he said:

“I just want you to know, if you see anything negative put out by Democrats, it’s all a con job.” He claimed the new law is the “most popular bill ever signed.”

Obviously again, he is talking about himself, he’s America’s greatest con artist.

The next day at a rally in Iowa Trump, referring to the Democrats voting against his bill, said, “because they hate Trump. But I hate them, too. You know that? I really do, I hate them. I cannot stand them, because I really believe they hate our country.”

Well let’s talk about the history of the Republican Tax Cuts. From 1981 to 2021, tax cuts moved more than $50 trillion from the bottom 90% to the top 1%, and Penn Wharton projects the top 10% of households will receive about 80% of the total value of this law, too. Those in the top 20% of earners can expect to see nearly $13,000 a year from the bill, while those in the bottom 20% of households will lose about $885 in 2030 as the pieces of the law take effect.

This From Meidastouch: The Big Beautiful Bill is a Trojan horse: wrapped in populist language, paraded around as a gift to the American people, but filled with policies meant to enrich the few, silence the dissenters, and strip away the last threads of a functioning democracy.

Trump’s true meaning behind MAGA isn’t “Make America Great Again”. I believe that Trump and Putin want to “Make America Go Away”. Trump refused to fight for the country during the Vietnam war. And he’s proving, with his actions, that he will never fight FOR this country.

Megan Rothery
2h

Choose being loud.

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to those in your own state, and those in a committee that fits your topic. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. We deserve better ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

