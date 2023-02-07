The shame of Harvard Law School
DeSantis and Cruz — the most likely GOP contenders as Trump fades — don't believe in democracy or the rule of law
Friends,
Donald Trump’s star is fading. Americans for Prosperity, the network of donors and activist groups led by conservative billionaire Charles Koch, announced on Sunday that it will oppose him for the 2024 Republican nomination.
If Trump doesn’t get the Republican nomination for president next year, the likeliest alternatives are either Florida Gove…